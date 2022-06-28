A 29-year-old Leavenworth man is in the Platte County Missouri Jail following a pursuit through three jurisdictions that left one Atchison police officer injured in connection with some property recently reported stolen from various locations in Atchison.
Michael S. Diblasio was arrested for tampering a vehicle and resisting arrest by fleeing or creation of a substanial risk to cause serious injury or death. Diblasio is currently held in lieu of a $10,000 bond, according to the plattesheriff.org website.
Diblasio arrest was the culmination of a sequence of events that originated about 4:45 a.m. when an Atchison policeman attempted to stop a suspect pickup truck in the 10th Street and U.S. 59 Highway vicintiy.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie said the truck, a four-door Chevrolet was suspected of being the one used to steal a trailer reported stolen about 2 a.m. Wednesday, June 22 from 6324 Sherman Road.
Suspect pickup was equipped with a trailer hitched to it. Atop the trailer was an UTV and a motorcycle. While officers were in pursuit, the pickup subsequently turned into the Branchton area and then headed back toward U.S. Highway 59 and went eastbound across the Amelia Earhart Bridge into Missouri.
An Atchison County Sheriff's deputy responded to assist. As the pursuit ensued, an Atchison police officer was located along the east side of the Amelia Earhart Bridge where a stop sticks were deployed. While holding the stop stick cord, the police officer made contact with the fleeing pickup, which injured the hand.
The deputy continued the pursuit into Platte County, Missouri. The injured policeman went to Amberwell Atchison for emergency care and treatment of injury.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said the injury required stitches to a finger. The police officer was released from Amberwell after treatment.
The deputy continued the pursuit into Platte County where it was joined by the Missouri authorities. During the pursuit the truck had lost its tires due to the multiple deployment of stop sticks by the time it arrived in Platte County, Laurie said. The Diblasio lost control of the vehicle, exited it and then fled into some tall grass nearby.
Laurie said the Atchison County Deputy deployed the K9 Officer to apprehend Diblasio who surrendered shortly thereafter.
Platte County authorities took Diblasio to the Platte County Jail where remained on Tuesday.
The Atchison authorites determined a motorcycle belonging to Diondra Oliver had been reported missing shortly after the pursuit began. The motorcycle was stolen from the 200 block of North Ninth Street. The trailer belonged to Joseph Schletzbaum from 12014 Labette Road. The Polaris Ranger, owned by Mark Burke, of Denton, had been stolen from a location along Labette Road.
