The Atchison County Historical Society met on July 12 at the Santa Fe Depot. Steve Caplinger opened the meeting with a review of the financials and reported that the ACHS will open an account with the Atchison Community Foundation. He also said that there will be a booth at the function.
Sterling Falk, Assistant director gave a report on the reorganizing of exhibits and the inventorying of items on exhibit.
Steve gave a report on the county historical tour saying the tour was filled and the ACHS made over $600. There were two tours given this year and a luncheon served.
The new management software is up and running and the conversion is in the process of sending files to the state.
Two new members were added to the board: Peggy Harden and David Haupt were appointed to fill vacancies. It was also reported that a new volunteer had signed up.
After the meeting a featured program was presented by Pat Brox called “Trunk Stories”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.