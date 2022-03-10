The Historical Society met on Tuesday evening for a rather lengthy meeting due to the numerous projects information reports.
A discussion on a new software called Past Perfect was given by Steve Caplinger and Sterling Falk. This was the board’s first look at the software and how it would fit the mission of the museum. It would allow our historical society personnel to manage the artifact data base, membership list and provide a service which allows the ability to share the collection information and photos via a Cloud server. Additionally, the software gives the Kansas State Historical Society access to the Atchison collection to help researchers across the state. After a short discussion the board of directors agreed to purchase the software immediately.
A future project was discussed to help visitors with self-guided tours via QR codes. QR codes are used in stores, on websites, commercials and many more areas. Within the code is an address that allows a phone to be used by scanning the code which then goes directly to a web address.
In the case of the historical society exhibits it would link to a short video presentation with more information about the exhibit. The project would be ongoing as exhibits are rotated. The date for the start of the project has not been decided.
A History Tour is in the planning for the date of June 25th. At this writing the tour would depart from the museum parking lot early morning on the 25th and travel to Kickapoo, Oak Hill, Port William, Sumner, Potato Hill and back to the museum.
Only 25 tickets will be sold. More information will be coming later on how to acquire tickets for this tour.
The Memorial Hall celebration was discussed with a report given on the exhibit that the historical society will put on display. It was decided that part of the exhibit will feature the one time four colleges that were located in Atchison. Of course everyone is aware of Benedictine College but there were three other colleges also. Mount Saint Scholastica, Midland College and Atchison Business College will also be featured.
Membership is slowly increasing with a total of 101 members. Anyone wishing to join can go to the website for an application or stop into the museum for an application. The goal is to grow the group to 250 so that many more projects can happen.
The meeting ended with the board viewing several items that the historical society has displayed that either don’t fit the mission of the group or objects and photos that are unidentified and therefore going to be sold or disposed if not claimed. To see those objects just visit the museum.
