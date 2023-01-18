Santa Fe Trail

On January 28th, at 6PM, the Atchison County Historical Society will host a program by Mark Brooks. Brooks is a renowned Santa Fe Trail historian. The Atchison County Historical Society building is adjoined to the Chamber of Commerce on 200 South 10th Street. Admission is a donation.  

Between 1821 and 1880, the Santa Fe Trail was primarily a commercial highway connecting Missouri and Santa Fe, New Mexico. The route was pioneered by Missouri trader William Becknell, who left Franklin, Missouri in September 1821.  

