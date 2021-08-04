Coronavirus continues to have a substantial rise in Atchison County with a staggering 140 cases reported as of Wednesday evening according to the Atchison Health Department.
There are currently at least eight patients in the hospital with one new death reported.
The department also stated that 58 cases were reported over last weekend.
"This virus has devastated many lives and continues to rage on." KDHE said. "We need to come together as a unit to help each other, stop the hate, and be kind to one another."
KDHE also said this in their statement:
It is imperative that each and every one of us do our part to stop the spread. Wear a mask when unable to maintain a six foot distance from those that do not reside with you. Keep your hands clean and away from your face. Avoid large gatherings. Stay home if you are sick and get tested. KDHE is helping with Atchison County’s investigations of positive cases and contact tracing.
