Registered voters in Atchison County have a few opportunities remaining to cast their ballots in advance at various locations in the county before the General Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Advance voting in person is ongoing from now until noon on Monday, Nov. 2 in the Atchison County Courthouse located in the County Clerk’s Office. Potential voters are reminded to bring photo identification with you to the advanced voting locations of the choice or to your designated polling place on Election Day.
There will be off-site advanced voting at remote locations throughout the Friday, Oct. 30:
*From 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Effingham Municipal Building, 414 Main Street in Effingham.
*From 1 to 3 p.m. at Arrington Community Building, in Arrington, at 1301 Kansas Highway 116 Holton (mail route address).
With Election Day less than one week away on Wednesday morning, 856 voters had cast their ballots in advance at the courthouse, that count does not include the few provisional ballots that will be subject to review said Atchison County Clerk Michelle Phillips. Phillips also serves as the county’s chief election officer.
The deadline to request mail-in ballots was Tuesday, Oct. 27. For the 2020 election there have been 2,431 ballots mailed out, all voted ballots are required to be mailed back and postmarked Tuesday, Nov. 3 in order for them to count. Phillips said more than 1,825 of the advance ballots mailed out have already been returned to her office ready to count after the polls close on Election Day.
“We’ve had a huge amount of mail-outs this year,” Phillips said of the advance ballots. “I am not sure if the county has ever done that much before.” In comparison for the 2016 presidential election there were only about 500 ballots mailed out. Of the total count of 11,330 registered votes in the county the voter turnout checked in at 59.6 percent. Currently there are about 12,000 registered voters countywide, Phillips said.
Mailed ballots that have been voted may be walked in and dropped off at any polling place between the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Voters who requested the mail-out ballots have the additional option to deposit their voted ballots in one of two designated drop boxes in the county before the polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day. One of these drop boxes is located east of the courthouse entrance along Parallel Street and the other is located outside of the Effingham Food and Fuel convenience store along Main Street in Effingham.
Potential voters who want to embrace the traditional Election Day experience can to so between the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3 at their assigned precinct. Don’t forget to bring photo identification. The precinct voting places and respective addresses are as follows:
*In Atchison: Only First Precinct and Only Fourth Precinct – New Life Assembly of God Church, 1004 South Fifth St.; East Second Precinct and West Second Precinct – United Methodist Church, 501 Kansas Ave.; East Third Precinct and West Third Precinct – Second Christian Church, Seventh and M streets; and North Fifth Precinct and South Fifth Precinct – First Baptist Church, 1640 Riley St.
The polling places located in other incorporated cities within Atchison County are:
*Benton Precinct –Effingham Municipal Building, 414 Main St. in Effingham.
*Grasshopper Precinct and Kapioma Precinct – Muscotah City Hall, 111 First Street, in Muscotah.
* Lancaster Precinct and Huron Precinct – Lancaster City Hall, 301 Kansas St. in Lancaster.
The polling places located in the unincorporated parts of Atchison County are:
*Center Precinct –Cummings Christian Church, 2583 McPherson Road in Cummings.
*Mt. Pleasant Precinct and Walnut Precinct – at Faith Bible Fellowship Church, 18688 262nd Road, Atchison.
* Shannon Precinct – Fire District No. 1 Fire Department, 2509 Highway 73, Atchison.
All voters in Atchison County will have opportunities to decide contested races for three national races and one state office as listed in alphabetical order by party affiliation.
In the race for president, the Presidential Electors for President and Vice President are: Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris, Democrat; Jo Jorgensen/ Jeremy “Spike “Cohen, Libertarian; and Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence, Republican, incumbents.
For United States Senate: Barbara Collier, Mission Hills, Democrat; Jason Buckley, Overland Park, Libertarian; and Roger Marshall, Great Bend, Republican.
United States House of Representatives – District 2: Michelle De La Isla, Topeka, Democrat; Robert Garrard, Edgerton, Libertarian; and Jake LA Turner, Topeka, Republican.
There is one contested State Office: State Senator 1st District: Kirk Miller, Havens Ville, Democrat; and incumbent, Dennis Pyle, Hiawatha, Republican. All other state office candidates are unopposed.
There are two contested Atchison County offices that of sheriff, a countywide position, and the 3rd District County Commission seat comprising a portion of Atchison city limits, Center, Mt. Pleasant and Walnut townships in the southeastern parts of the county. The sheriff candidates are: John M. Calhoun, Atchison, Democrat; and incumbent Jack Laurie, Atchison, Republican. Commission candidates are: Duane Baldridge, Atchison, Democrat; and Casey Quinn, Atchison, Republican.
There are questions for consideration on all ballots countywide. Of these, two are judicial questions for voters to decide in the 1st Judicial District of Kansas, comprising Atchison and Leavenworth counties. Both questions concern 4-year terms on the bench and center the retentions of District Judge Gerald R. Kuckelman, Division 1 and District Judge Martin Asher, Division 2. Both Asher and Kuckelman are Atchison residents.
One question submitted for countywide consideration of its adoption is whether or not the sale of individual servings of alcoholic beverages can be served in public places in Atchison County without being subject to the requirement that the any portion of the establishment’s gross receipts be from the sales of foods?
There are several other judge retention questions. The first question relates to the retention of Kansas Supreme Court Justice Eric S. Rosen. The next batch whether or not to retain five sitting judges on the Kansas Court of Appeals: Position No. 4 Sarah E. Warner, Lenexa; Position No. 6 David E. Bruns, Olathe: Position No. 8 G. Gordon Atcheson; Position No. 9 Karen M. Arnold-Burger, Overland Park; and Position No. 14 Kathryn Gardner, Topeka.
