Two Atchison county farms received special recognition for their efforts over the years to protect the land resources from erosion.
Being honored in the annual Kansas Bankers Soil Conservation recognition are Don and Dorothy Ellerman and Tony and Judy Jackson. The testimonies of each would have a personal appreciation for the soil resource of their farms and the desire to care for this farm acreage in such ways now that it is preserved for future agriculturalist. Each gives words of praise for the assistance from the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service and the technical assistance and expertise they receive.
The central theme of these farm managers is to improve the soil protection so this valuable resource is better preserved for the future. These Atchison County farmers have gone about caring for their farm acreage in different ways and methods to lessen erosion and to improve the land for those of following generations.
The purpose of the Kansas Bankers Association conservation awards is to stimulate a greater interest in the conservation of the agricultural land and natural resources of Kansas. The association gives recognition to farmers and landowners who have made outstanding progress in practicing conservation and providing stewardship of natural resources on their land. Each year, more than 200 Kansas producers and landowners are recognized through this program.
Don Ellerman and his wife, Dorothy, view the importance of caring for the land as part of their responsibility as landowners. They have worked over the past years to improve upon the soil protecting work to complete the soil conservation plan of their farmground near Nortonville. Ellerman has re-constructed terraces and redone waterways to meet the needs of todays’ farming practices and equipment. Over the years they have transitioned from working the field acreage before planting to now no-til planting into higher levels of residue that better protects the soil from eroding. Tom Lutz is responsible for the yearly planting, harvesting and conservation maintenance.
Ellerman maintains a cowherd on the grass acres and cares for these pastures with proper nutrient applications and control of brush. A sediment control structure adds to the terraces and waterways for keeping the soil on their farm. Ellermans have a hobby of fishing and enjoy time with their children and grandchildren.
Tony and Judy Jackson’s farm west of Lancaster had very little conservation work on it when they acquired it in the early 1990s.They have recently finished the conservation plan with the building of terraces, reworking waterways, adding a tile outlet terrace and utilizing high residue management to lessen soil loss.
In the early years of their ownership, they built their home, planted an evergreen windbreak and began the work to improve the soil quality of the acreage. Where presently corn and soybeans are grown in rotation, previously Jackson had many years of alfalfa grown for hay in his farm management plan. He managed the alfalfa crop for maximum production and soil tested routinely to supply needed nutrients. He credits the alfalfa as a good cash crop but also a soil improving crop that pays rewards as he has transitioned to row crops. Neighbor Phil Halling does the yearly planting and harvesting of the corn and soybean crops.
“We want to leave the farm acreage in better condition than when we started,” states Jackson. Progress with conservation structures and residue management have transformed the acreage to be better protected from heavy rainfall and to lessen soil loss. Farm practices of conservation tillage, no-til planting and contour farming are part of the Environmental Quality Improvement Plan and the Water Resources Program they previously committed to these methods with the USDA Conservation District.
“The conservation work has made a big difference and have been very beneficial to lessen lost soil and ditching,” says Tony. By building and maintaining structures and utilizing no-til planting, the number of small erosion ditches has been lessened and many tons of soil saved.
Now retired, the Jacksons hope to do more traveling. They are members of St. Bendict’s Church and like being outdoors and enjoy the produce of their garden and orchard. Creating crafts and woodworking are hobbies they enjoy.
“On behalf of the Kansas Bankers Association that sponsors these recognitions, we compliment each farm owner and the managers for the great investment they have made over the years to protect the land and water resources,” says Kyle Kruse of USB Bank of Atchison. “We, bankers, are proud of the effort to protect our natural resources by many farmers and landowners of Atchison county.”
Morrill and Janes and Exchange banks are also involved with recognition.
