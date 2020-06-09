The Atchison County Fair week remains on the 2020 calendar for early August even though there are seemingly more unknowns than certainties about the annual event that usually takes place in Effingham.
“It will be like nothing we’ve had before,” said President Keith Taliaferro, of the Atchison County Fair Board.
Concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic have prompted changes to the tradition that has been ongoing for more than a century in Atchison County. Fair week is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 4 through Saturday, Aug. 8.
Taliaferro said he expects more details will unfold and become known after a meeting Wednesday, July 8 when Kansas State Research and Extension Services resume personal contact for the educational programs that includes 4-H meetings and fair planning throughout the state. After that meeting in early July there might be more clarity to the state’s guidelines related to public gatherings and fair events, Taliaferro said.
What is known it that there will be no carnival attractions and probably not a parade like in previous years, Taliaferro said. There will not be any open class exhibits for the public to display.
Taliaferro said planning forward, fair board members might model this year’s fair after some other county’s model. It is uncertain if there will be a parade.
County Agent Diane Nielson said in the meantime fair organizers are exploring options to consider that would offer ways 4-Hers will be able to showcase their project exhibits to the public.
Taliaferro and Nielson both agreed there will likely be more emphasis on virtual and digital presentations for public safety purposes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.