The Atchison County Fair season is fast approaching as 4-Hers and potential open class exhibitors are likely planning and preparing displays to show at the fair during the first week of August as potential fair goers make plans to socialize and take part in the traditional fun times in Effingham.
Fair week will begin Tuesday, Aug. 3 and will continue throughout the week from Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Atchison County Fairgrounds located in Effingham. The 2021 parade and fair theme is “Plant Your Roots in Atchison County.” Traditional fair week activities will be ongoing and are scheduled to pique in its final hours.
Friends, neighbors and fans come to welcome Erik Dylan & Friends as he returns home to take the entertainment stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 to wind the week down. Erik Dylan, reared in Atchison County, currently resides in the Nashville, Tennessee area. Dylan, a musician and songwriter, graduated from Atchison County Community High School. His musical stylings are well known as he was a member of the teenage garage band Euphoria. Dylan communicated in an email to the Globe that he is excited to play at his home county fair in August. Dylan’s performance tops off day full of activities that include: the Knuckle Draggers Car Show at 9 a.m.; Bucket Calf Parade – 2 p.m.; Livestock & Mary Boldridge Cake Sale – 2:30 p.m.; and a BBQ Cook-Off Contest starts at 2 p.m. in the St. Ann’s parking lot.
At 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 the Plant Your Roots in Atchison County-themed parade will start to roll along Main Street from its usual starting point at the Atchison County Community Elementary School. Following the parade Matt Snook will be front and center on stage to entertain the crowd. Snook, currently resides in the Kansas City area, is a native of Edgerton, Missouri and is a North Platte High School graduate. Post high school, obtained his degree from William Jewell College where he played basketball. Later, Snook was a contestant on NBC’s “The Voice” Seasons 7 and 8, landing a spot on Team Blake in 2015. Snook, as songwriter since his youth, had performed overseas multiple times to entertain U.S. Troops in Iraq, Kuwait and Afghanistan as a solo artist and annually performs at five-day holiday events for Gold-star families. His single “Poster Child” was released in 2019 and re-released in early spring 2020. Snook expects to release another single in 2021. Earlier in the day, Lions Club Sight Bus Check & More Health Checks will be present from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on the fairgrounds; Meat Goats and Sheep judging starts at 9 a.m., at 1 p.m. Round Robin Showmanship Contest and 3 p.m. Bucket Calf judging all to take place in the show arena. Lions Club Bounce House Fun opens late afternoon until dark.
Thursday, Aug. 5 offers a slate of activities from morning into nighttime hours: Swine judging starts the day at 8 a.m. in the Livestock arena, Mutton Busting starts at 7 p.m.; Horse Show starts at noon at Hawk arena, Grand Entry and Open Horse Show starts at 6:45 p.m. at the horse arena; judging of horticulture, crops and poultry judging will be during the afternoon hours; The Kiddie Pedal Power Contest is scheduled for 4 p.m. in the Shelter House -- contestants required to register before the start of contest; Lions Club Bounce House Fun for youngsters begins in late afternoon hours and will continue until dark on fairgrounds –pre-purchase discounted wristband at Exchange Bank branches. The 4-H Fashion Revue takes place at 6:30 p.m. at the stage and Gary McKnight & Friends will follow to provide entertainment.
Wednesday, Aug. 4 starts at 8 a.m. with some livestock weigh-ins and judging of 4-H exhibits like rabbit, fiber arts, and flowers; Dairy judging at 2:30 p.m. 4-H and Open Class beef judging to follow. Exhibit viewing to open at 5:30 p.m. and will continue until 9 p.m.; later, on the fairgrounds stage -- Atchison County FCE will present “Taking Control of Diabetes” at 6 p.m., 4-H Demonstrations at 6:30 p.m., 4-H Foods Auction to follow about 7 p.m. and entertainment starts about 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 3 the first day of the fair week kicks off with the opening of the traditional judging of some 4-H exhibits that include foods, foods preservation, rockets, home , environmental, welding, architectural, blocks, welding, woodworking, and a Consumer Judging Contest 2.
Atchison County Extension Agent Diane Nielson said there is a time change regarding the entries of Open Class exhibits.
The Open Class exhibits’ check-in will be during evening hours from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 in the Blue Building. Beef weigh-in will be 6-8 p.m. inside the Livestock Barn. Open class entries’ exhibits will be on display until 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7.
Like in previous years, there will be 4-H pre-fair judging for some projects exhibits will take place on the certain days according to the individual 4-Her’s schedule: Tuesday, July 27 – Fashion Revue Judging and 4-H Clothing judging; and Monday, Aug. 2 – Demonstrations; Banners; Arts & Crafts; Photography and Consumer Judging Contest.
