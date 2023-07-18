Education, intrigue, good eats and lots of fun will abound for town and county folks alike at the 2023 Atchison County Fair.
Fair week officially kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 2 in Effingham. This year's fair theme is "Better together in Atchison County".
Some traditional highlights and new features for the fair are included in the condensed schedule as follows:
> Wednesday, Aug. 2 -- 10 a.m. Rabbit Show at shelter house; 11:30 a.m. Poultry Show in rabbit barn; starting at 2 p.m. in the show arena begins the judging order of Bucket Calf, Dairy Cattle and Dairy Goat; 4 p.m. in show arena Beef Show -- Breeding Cattle, Market Steer and showmanship; 5 p.m. Ice Cream Social; 6 p.m. 4-H demonstrations; and at 7 p.m. 4-H Food Auction to support 4-H Council and program scholarships.
> Thursday, Aug. 3 -- 8 a.m. Swine Show in show arena; 12 p.m. 4-H and Atchison County Horse Show at Hawk Arena; 3:30 p.m. Kiddee Pedal Power registration and contest to follow in the shelter house; 6 p.m. Mutton Busting and Calf Scramble registration the event follows at 7 p.m. in the show arena; 6:45 p.m. Grand Entry Parade of Horse Show in Hawk Arena; 7 p.m. Open Horse Show at Hawk Arena.
> Friday, Aug. 4 -- 9 a.m. Sheep and Market Judging; 4-H pet judging; 4-9 p.m. -- Silent Project Auction -- in the Blue Building; 5-9 p.m. petting zoo in the Effingham City Park; and 7 p.m. "Better Together in Atchison County" annual parade starts from the Atchison County Community Elementary School and rolls along downtown. Entertainment follows at the amphitheater.
> Saturday, Aug. 5 -- 11 a.m. Livestock Showmanship Finalist Contest in show arena; Tractor Show 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 12 p.m. BBQ Cook-off Contest Judging at St. Ann's; 1 p.m. pony pull west of the amphitheater; 5-9 p.m. petting zoo; 6 p.m. 4-H Livestock Sale and Mary Boldridge Cake Sale; 8 p.m. Lazy Wayne Band entertainment. Lazy Wayne Band performs at the amphitheater.
