Atchison County Extension Community Vitality PDC announced Monday, July 10, the creation of a literacy collaboration project with the Boys & Girls Club of Atchison and Atchison United. The collaboration was formed to encourage the Atchison community to volunteer to read to grades K-5 club participants to increase their reading scores. According to the National Assessment of Education progress, Kansas 4th grade reading levels significantly decreased by three points between 2019 and 2022.
Specifically, volunteers are needed for reading to, reading with, and becoming a reading buddy for youth. Volunteers are needed to listen, challenge, and be a confidence builder for young readers.
To honor this community collaboration, the Atchison County Extension Board via the Atchison Community Foundation donated children’s books to the Boys & Girls Club. Members from the Community Vitality PDC, Boys and Girls Club of Atchison Staff, board members, and program participants were in attendance for the book delivery.
The collaborative partners (Atchison County Extension Community Vitality PDC, Atchison United, and the Boys and Girls Club of Atchison invite community organizations and faith-based organizations to become a reading volunteer for the Boys & Girls Club of Atchison.
The collaborators' goal is to increase kindergarten through fifth grade literacy among participants by meeting the Community Vitality goal of increasing public awareness of the Atchison County Extension Service, increase diversity and collaboration among Atchison County residents as well as meeting the literacy needs of Atchison County.
The objective is to establish a year-round literacy program with the Boys & Girls Club members and volunteers to interface weekly for a 30-minute reading session.
The literature will focus, connect and celebrate diverse local, national and internal histories. like that of Dr. Wangari Maathai, of Kenya, a 2004 Nobel Laureate who graduated in 1964 from Mount St. Scholastica in Atchison, currently Benedictine College. After college, Maathai identified deforestation as a factor that contributed to economic and social challenges in Kenya. Maathi founded the Green Belt Movement and has authored four books.
