Despite a count of some additional votes the results of the 2020 Atchison County General Election is now certified and is now documented history to file away amid the archives in the county clerk’s office in the courthouse.
Following a virtual review by the Atchison County Canvassing Board comprised of the county commissioners on Monday, the results were approved for certification on Tuesday. Commissioners will each sign off on the paperwork at the courthouse.
Atchison County Clerk Michelle Phillips, serving as the county’s chief election officer explained the local outcomes of the recent election experience. There were 7,523 voters who participated in the general election that represented a 62.23 percent turnout of the registered voters of record in Atchison County.
Phillips records show there were 2,448 advanced ballots distributed, of these 29 were subject to the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act. i was Tuesday, Nov. 3. The clerk’s office received a total of 2,303 ballots.
Early voters who cast their ballots at the courthouse in advance checked in at 1,413, and another 56 registered voters cast ballots during the off-site advance voting opportunities at remote locations in the county like Arrington and Muscotah.
Most of the eligible voters waited to vote in the assigned polling places for the respective 19 precincts. There was a total of 10 polling places at various locations throughout the county. Fifty- election board and poll workers staffed the precincts. Four staff members comprise the County Clerk’s Office clerical workforce.
Phillips said of the several thousands of ballots voted, a total of 182 were considered provisional and subject to review. Of these ballots, Phillips recommended that 57 not be counted. Her reasoning is as follows: 49 voters were not registered to vote; three voters requested advance ballot claimed that they didn’t receive a ballot and voted at the polls, but ballot was received in Election Office (county clerk’s office); Two voters did not sign advance ballot envelope as required, attempts were made to cure the ballots, but voters did not sign their envelopes despite phone calls from county clerk’s office staff; two registered voters returned their advanced mailed ballots after the polls close on Election Day; On advance voter cast a ballot, but dies before the election.
“After death a person is no longer a registered voter by statute,” Phillips said.
Although the remaining 125 provisional ballots did count they were postponed from the Election Day tabulation for various reasons until their review by the canvassers.
During a review of Provisional Ballot envelopes with explanations, election workers determined 43 voters were registered, but had relocated to another location within the county; there were three registered voters who moved, voted wrong precinct ballot, but same races; six addresses were incorrect due to a clerical errors – since corrected; one registered voter had different name due to a legal reason; 63 register voters requested ballots in advance but did not received it and went to the polls to vote there were no ballots received from the voters in the election; three voters didn’t sign the ballot envelopes, but did so after contacted by election workers, which cured the issue; voter voted at former precinct and while there filled out new voter registration; and five registered voters moved, from former precinct, therefore given wrong ballots, but ballots were partially counted because the voters relocated within the same commission and/or representative districts.
Also certified in official counts among the 21-page document are hundreds of write-in votes for various offices. The write-ins included local residents, super heroes, professional athletes and others garnered.
All write in have to be counted too, Phillips said.
Chairman Jack Bower said he noticed Mickey Mouse only got one vote.
“He is still one of the favorites,” Phillips said. “I don’t know if he will ever win, but he still has to be counted.
The canvassed votes brought no changes to the preliminary results tabulated after the polls closed Nov. 3. In local county races, Sheriff Jack Laurie, a Republican, was successful in his bid for a third term to the office, and Casey Quinn, a Republican, and political newcomer will take her seat in January as the 3rd District Atchison County commissioner.
Commissioner Henry W. “Bill” Pohl said he wanted to congratulate all newly elected and the officials who got re-elected.
Bower credited the election workers for what he described as an "outstanding job" because it was a wild election even in Atchison County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.