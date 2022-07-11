Recently in district court a 24-year-old Olathe man was ordered to serve about three years in state prison in connection with a pickup truck stolen in Effingham and a subsequent run from the law along the outskirts of Atchison.
Michael Wright II was sentenced July 8 in Atchison County District Court to a controlling sentence of 35 months with the Kansas Department of Corrections.
Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker said in a press release that Wright was convicted by a guilty plea entered May 16 for three counts.
Wright was handed 29 months for theft, six months for interference with law enforcement, both felonies, and another six-month sentence for criminal trespass. The theft and interference convictions were ordered to run consecutive to each other for the controlling sentence, Becker said.
The charges arose from an investigation launched Dec. 2, 2021 after a witness reported they observed about 1 a.m. someone steal a truck from the Effingham City work yard. The witness also indicated the truck ram the fence, break through and drive away.
Becker said authorities from Atchison Countiy Sheriff's Office and Atcthison Police Department responded. APD encountered the stolen vehicle near the Shannon Industrial Park headed eastbound along U.S. Highway 73 toward Atchison. A law enforcement officer attempted to stop the truck. The defendant put the truck in neutral, exited the pickup then proceeded to run on foot through a nearby field.
Although the suspect's identify was unknown at time, deputies and police searched the area in an attempt to locate. A deputy deployed the Atchison County K-9 officer in an attempt to track the defendant, Becker said. Meanwhile, the stolen truck was processed and the vehicle's owner was notified about its theft.
Becker said the search for the defendant endured for a few hours until about 5:30 a.m. Dec. 2 when a police officer located him at Max's BP Gas Station. A deputy arrived and took the defendant to jail. Both APD and Sheriff's authorities investigated the crimes. Kansas Bureau of Investigation provided laboratory services for the DNA testing, Becker said.
