Atchison County COVID-19 numbers continue to rise and the county saw its first death last week from the novel Coronavirus.
According to the Atchison County Health Department, the individual was in their 70s.
“With a very heavy heart we are reporting our first death in Atchison County due to COVID-19,” according to a statement from Atchison County Emergency Management Wesley Lanter. “We will not be releasing any further information on this individual out of respect to the family. Our thoughts are with this family during this very difficult time."
The department also reported 219 total cases in county with 3 currently hospitalized as of Friday evening's number. The department also said that over 120 cases are from an outbreak in Atchison. The health department is working closely with the county and the KDHE to mitigate further spread and so far have not commented on the increase in cases.
However, due to testing implemented at Benedictine College as students moved in, the college has reported significant cases which affected county numbers.
Benedictine College reported up to 74 cases on Wednesday, Aug. 26 but on Monday, Aug. 31 those numbers had decreased to 43, which is 1.7 percent of the college population of 2,489.
Students moved back to the Atchison liberal arts college Aug. 14-15 and the first day of class was Aug. 19. The college had implemented campus-wide testing and reported the first COVID-19 cases on Thursday, posting a notice on the college website at www.benedictine.edu, along with a daily monitoring of active cases. click on "Information and Resources" under COVID Response on the website for daily updates.
According to statewide numbers, there have been 41,048 cases from 88 counties with 443 deaths reported and 2,278 hospitalizations as of Friday, Aug. 28.
In Brown County, the number is 72 total cases, with one death and three currently hospitalized. In neighboring counties, the numbers are Jackson 196, Nemaha 55, Doniphan 62, Leavenworth 1,674 and Jefferson 115.
