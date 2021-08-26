On Wednesday the Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced the release of the Kansas COVID County Ranking report designed to help county commissioners and local leaders to stop the spread of COVID-19 in their communities. The Rankings Report tracks critical COVID-19 metrics including testing, case and vaccination rates.
The rankings of each county are based on three metrics from the respective counties. The metrics are:
> Full series vaccination rate of eligible population of all 12 years and older.
> Seven-day daily average number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.
> Seven-day daily average number of COVID-19 tests administered per 100,000 people.
From the information gathered, each county’s rankings are added together to generate a total score for the county. The total scores for counties are then ranked from one to 105.
The report will be refreshed three times a week on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. It can be found on KDHE’s website at http://coronavirus.kdheks.gov/.../2139/KS-COVID-rankings. Data for the report is provided by the CDC and KDHE.
There were no coronavirus cluster sites showing for Atchison County on the report.
On the Thursday, Aug. 26 the Atchison County Rankings were posted on the NEK Multi-County Health Departments, Atchison County Facebook page.
Atchison County ranks a total of 18th overall out the 105 counties in Kansas based on the metric criteria. The breakdown how the county ranks is as follows: Vaccinations data indicates 41 percent of persons older than age 12 are vaccinated, which garners a ranking of 80; the county ranks 35 calculated from a formula of 30 percent out of 100,000 persons; and the testing rate calculated from the same formula puts the ratio at 585 persons out of 100,000 checks in at 2 rating.
The Wednesday, Aug. 25 COVID statistics for Atchison County according to the KDHE website shows the county’s total case history to date as 1,938. The neighboring Kansas counties total cases at this time are: Leavenworth – 8,894; Jefferson – 2,046; Jackson – 1,654; Brown – 1,369 and Doniphan – 1,235. As of Wednesday there had been a total of 22 deaths attributed to the coronavirus. Twelve females and 10 men comprise the death count.
There are five different vaccination sites where the public may visit to get immunized.
The sites information is as follows:
> Atchison County Health Department, between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursdays, at 616 Commercial Street in Atchison. The telephone number is 913-5152.
> Atchison County Community Health Clinic located at 1412 North Second Street.
> Kex Rx, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. located at 807 Main Street. Call for an appointment at 913-367-5252.
> CVS Pharmacy, 400 South 10th Street, walk in or schedule an appointment at 913-367-1518.
> Walmart Inc. 10, from 8 am. to 7 p.m. at 1920 Highway 73, Moderna; additional dose vaccine for walk-ins only.
> Amberwell Atchison, 800 Raven Hill Drive, 913-308-2415.
