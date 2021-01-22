The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another victim, raising the death toll to 12, as reported by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment statistics.
As of the Wednesday, Jan. 20 there have six females and six males who have succumbed to coronavirus, according to www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus, the current total count of positive COVID-19 cases throughout Atchison County is 1,387 since the first positive case was confirmed March 29, 2020.
The most current data from KDHE regarding neighboring counties is as follows:
* Jefferson County’s numbers are totaling 1,458 cases that include a current 25-person cluster of infected persons at the F.W. Huston Senior Living Care Center in Winchester. The total death count to date for Jefferson County is 26, comprising the deaths of 12 females and 14 males.
*Leavenworth County has registered a total of 5,866 positive cases. Of these cases 57 have resulted in deaths attributed to the COVID-19 virus. Of the deceased 23 are females and 28 are males.
*Brown County numbers show 1,154 positive cases that have resulted in the deaths of 32 individuals; KDHE statistics indicate the deceased count comprises 16 females, 15 males and one unknown gender.
*Jackson County shows a total positive case count of 1,219 that includes a 10-person death count, comprising three females and seven males.
*Doniphan County shows the least amount of positive cases with 849 reported. The death count is 11 persons total that comprising five females and six males.
