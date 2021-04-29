The NEK Shot of Hope will no longer be using the Sophia center for mass vaccination clinics as there is no longer enough demand to justify pulling staff off site for an all-day event. This does not include the second dose appointments already scheduled at the Sophia Center on Thursday, May 6th. However, there is still plenty of the vaccine available to anyone wanting to get protected. The vaccine is available at several locations right here in Atchison County.
The Health Department will be offering vaccine to residents by appointment. We currently have Moderna, available in two shots, 28 days apart, and Johnson & Johnson that is only one shot, please call us for an appointment. 913-367-5152
The hospital has vaccine available, please check nekshotofhope.org or call the hospital to get more information.
Walmart also offers the vaccine, they require making an appointment online. Go to Walmart.com to schedule an appointment.
Please remember that this vaccine is offered at no cost to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.