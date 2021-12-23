EFFINGHAM -- Atchison County Community High School Wrestling recently hosted two events at the school in Effingham.
The ACCHS team results for these events are as follows:
> Dec. 17, ACCHS Varsity trio: ACCHS 57 Jayhawk-Linn 18; and ACCHS 41 Silver Lake 28.
>Dec.18th ACCHS Girls Invitational: 143 Kayla Brown 2nd place; 170 Hannah Simmers 1st place; 191 Taylor Keimig 4th place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.