Independence Day celebrations were in full swing in Atchison County throughout the holiday weekend. The communitywide “Celebrate our summer of Freedom”-themed festivities Sunday in Lancaster got rolling with an unexpected parade-stopping tribute along Broadway Street to honor parade founder Mayor Tim Callahan. Callahan unexpectedly died June 26 at his home.
Lancaster City Council members Vice-mayor Ronnie Meyer, Larry Meyer, Emily Bare, Erin Hager and Matt Wilburn announced a proclamation proclaiming the Fourth of July 2021 as Tim Callahan Day for loving and living in the community for 65 years; for his love of the Independence Day and St. Patrick’s Day; and for his years of annually organizing and presenting the City of Lancaster July 4th celebration.
City Council members presented Callahan’s wife, Sandy Callahan and family a framed tribute of Callahan’s legacy in the community.
A free will donation meal for a free will donation before the parade started the activities, proceeds from the supper will go towards the purchase of Christmas decorations for the city of Lancaster.
Parade winners contest winners were: Best Entry – The Wilburn Family Float; Best Group/Organization – Ocean Dream Massage by Michelle Henning and Henning family members; Best Family – Kate Oswald and the Oswald Family on 4-wheelers; Best Theme – “COVID Jail” by the Meyers’ and Hermreck families; and the Oldest Entry – Brent Duncan for his Rat Rod pickup truck.
Free Ice Cream was offered to event-goers after the parade provided by Lancaster Oil Co., Burke Farms and Oswald Dairy Farm.
After dusk an aerial fireworks display showered over Fuhrman Park that closed the annual celebration that illuminated the sky with lots of shimmer and sparkle. The Lancaster Lions Club also sponsored the event.
On Saturday, July 3 the Atchison Lions Club Community Fireworks display sponsored by Atchison Lions Club members were fired off by father and son pyro-technicians, Dave and Bryce Hundley and the pyrotechnical crew comprised of Hundley family members and friends. The annual event was at Warnock Lake and featured aerial displays and the musical selection provided by of Paul Kelley, of Power Sound DJ Service.
