The leadership in some county departments has been undergoing some changes in recent months.
On May 25, county commissioners excused themselves from open session to discuss matters in two different executive sessions to discuss matters of non-elected personnel.
Superintendent Joe Snyder, Road and Bridge Department, Human Resource Director Jamie Madison, and County Counselor Patrick Henderson were also present for the first 20-minute session.
After the public session resumed, Commissioner Casey Quinn announced the public works director position for the county has been abolished. Instead the county is restructuring the lead road and bridge position based on the needs identified in the county.
Commissioners voted unanimously to increase the Snyder’s salary by $15,000 for a total of $65,000 since the departure of the former public works director – the second since the position was created.
Madison and Henderson were present for the second 20-minute executive session that also centered on non-elected personnel. After the public meeting resumed there was no action taken.
Facilities & Maintenance Supervisor Brian Oswald was appointed to his position April 13 that became effective immediately. Oswald’s salary is $49,500. He formerly served as the maintenance man at Atchison Senior Village, the county’s residential care facility.
Oswald will fill the shoes Joe Bowen who retired from his position as the county’s maintenance supervisor on April 15.
