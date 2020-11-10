Effective today, Nov. 10, Atchison County will be limiting public access to Atchison County departments and offices to take preventative measures designed to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus illness.
We are making arrangements to adjust services to be in the best interest of the employees and citizens of Atchison County. Information on the changes of services will be posted to the Atchison County website and Atchison County Facebook page as they become available.
There have been 620 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Atchison County. Please follow the Atchison County Health Department for official updates regarding COVID-19.
Atchison County Courthouse: The north doors of the Atchison County Courthouse will remain unlocked, but citizens should call to make appointments with the offices needed. There is a drop box located at the north entrance of the courthouse for all documents that need dropped off. Please make sure all documents are in a secured envelope with the name of the department it should be delivered to.
If you have any symptoms similar to the flu, including fever, cough or shortness of breath, please do not enter or make an appointment until symptoms have subsided and you have been fever-free for at least 72 hours.
Contact the Treasurer’s Office at 913-804-6050. The Treasurer’s Office is accepting appointments for in-person business transactions. Walk-in traffic will be allowed with a maximum of two customers at a time. If we already have two customers, we will request you wait in your car until an opening is available. Priority is given to citizens with appointments. To schedule an appointment for in-person renewals or renew online go to http://ikan.ks.gov; or mail them to 423 N. 5th, Atchison, KS 66002; or use the courthouse drop box in front of the courthouse. You can reprint your vehicle registration notice online under Treasurer on our website at www.atchisoncountyks.org This includes the pin number needed for online renewals or the amounts for mailing registrations in. You may mail or drop off your renewals to our office at 423 North 5th, Atchison, KS 66002. Please include a current contact number as well as insurance information (we will return it with your renewal). Or you may have your insurance emailed to tax@atcoks.org or faxed to 913-367-3187. For completion of title work on a vehicle purchase, please call the office at 913-804-6050 for an appointment. Please call regarding refunds on sold/disposed vehicles. Please follow the link on our website to pay current real estate, property and truck taxes. You may also mail your payment or drop it off in the box in front of the courthouse. Please mark the payment if you’d like a receipt mailed to you. Please call the office at 913-804-6050 with questions between 8:30 am and 4:55 pm. Or email treasurers@atcoks.org.
Contact the County Clerk’s Office at 913-804-6030. The Clerk’s Office is accepting appointments for in-person transactions. Walk-in traffic will be allowed with a maximum of two customers at a time. If we already have two customers, we will request you wait in your car until an opening is available. Priority is given to citizens with appointments.Voter registrations can be completed online at https://www.kdor.ks.gov/apps/voterreg/default.aspx; Fish and game licenses are available online at http://kdwpt.state.ks.us/; or schedule and appointment if you would rather fill out a paper copy, please call the Clerk’s Office schedule an appointment. If you need assistance, please call the office at 913-804-6030 or email clerks@atcoks.org.
Contact the Register of Deeds Office at 913-804-6025. The Register of Deed’s Office is accepting appointments for in-person business transactions. Walkin traffic will be allowed with a maximum of two customers at a time. If we already have two customers, we will request you wait in your car until an opening is available. Priority is given to citizens with appointments. If you have documents to be dropped off for processing please put documents in the drop box at the north entrance of the courthouse and call the office to notify them of the drop off. Record searches may be completed online. Please call the office or visit the Atchison County Register of Deeds website at http://atchisoncountyks.org/4/Register-Of-Deeds for more information.
For more information related to specific offices or to make respective appointments, contact: Atchison County Attorney’s Office at 913-804-6020; Appraiser’s Office at 913-804-6010; Human Resources: 913-804-6002; and District Court at 913-804-6060 -- please use the north doors of the courthouse to enter for court hearings.
To contact Atchison County Sheriff’s Office call 913-804-6080. Doors at the Law Enforcement Center will remainlocked. Use intercom for assistance at the door. VIN Inspections are are available from 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or by appointment. Offender Registration is by appointment only, and must call ahead of time to make arrangements. There will soon be some adjustments to inmate visitation. If you have any symptoms similar to the flu, including fever, cough or shortness of breath, please do not come to the office for visitations until symptoms have subsided and you have been fever-free for at least 24 hours. It is our duty to keep your loved ones safe while incarcerated at the Atchison County Jail. To do this, we have to keep our employees healthy to be sure to keep inmates healthy.
Contact Road & Bridge at 913-804-6120. Walk-in traffic will be allowed with a maximum of two customers at a time. If we already have two customers, we will request you wait in your car until an opening is available.
The Solid Waste department (transfer station) will continue operations as normal with a few exceptions. Walk-in traffic will be allowed with a maximum of one customer at a time. If we already have a customer, we will request you wait in your car until an opening is available. If there is a shortage of department staff, there is a chance that the Effingham location might be closed for a duration of time. We will post notification if the site closes.
The Emergency Management and EMS facilities (EMS Station 1, Atchison and EMS Station 1, Effingham) will be closed to the public. If you have EMS billing questions please call or email Jessica Housh, EMS Office Manager by emailing jhoush@atcoks.org or by phone at 913-804-6150. For a medical emergency please call 911.
Contact Community Corrections at 913-804-6110. To check in as required with in with your probation officer or if you need assistance please call the office to schedule an appointment for further instructions. If your call is not answered you need to leave your name and number by calling your probation officer.
To read view this document in full please visit www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus.
