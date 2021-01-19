Effective Jan. 21, Atchison County will be limiting public access to Atchison County departments and offices to take preventative measures designed to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus illness. We are making arrangements to adjust services to be in the best interest of the employees and citizens of Atchison County. Information on the changes of services will be posted to the Atchison County website and Atchison County Facebook page as they become available.
Masks are required upon entry to all county buildings.
Atchison County Courthouse: The north doors will be unlocked effective January 21, 2021. However, citizens should call to make appointments with the offices needed. There is a drop box located at the north entrance of the courthouse for all documents that need dropped off. Please make sure all documents are in a secured envelope with the name of the department it should be delivered to.
If you have any symptoms similar to the flu, including fever, cough or shortness of breath, please do not enter or make an appointment until symptoms have subsided and you have been fever free for at least 24 hours.
• Treasurer’s Office is accepting appointments for in-person business transactions, call 913-804-6050. Walk-in traffic will be allowed with a maximum of two customers at a time. If we already have two customers, we will request you wait in your car until an opening is available. Priority is given to citizens with appointments.
Please schedule an appointment for in-person renewals or renew online at http://ikan.ks.gov; by mail to 423 N. 5th Street, Atchison, KS 66002; or using the courthouse drop box in front of the courthouse. You can reprint your vehicle registration notice online under Treasurer on our website www.atchisoncountyks.org This includes the pin number needed for online renewals or the amounts for mailing registrations in. You may mail or drop off your renewals to our office at 423 North 5th, Atchison, KS 66002. Please include a current contact number as well as insurance information (we will return it with your renewal). Or you may have your insurance emailed to tax@atcoks.org or faxed to 913-367-3187.
For completion of title work on a vehicle purchase, please call the office at 913-804-6050 for an appointment. Please call regarding refunds on sold/disposed vehicles.
Please call or email for a current balance due on real estate, property and truck taxes. You may also mail your payment or drop it off in the box in front of the courthouse. Please mark the payment if you’d like a receipt mailed to you.
Please call the office at 913-804-6050 with questions between 8:30 am and 4:55 pm or email tax@atcoks.org. We appreciate your patience in keeping all of our community members safe.
• Atchison County Clerk’s Office phone number is 913-804-6030. The Clerk’s Office is accepting appointments for in-person transactions. Walk-in traffic will be allowed with a maximum of two customers at a time. If we already have two customers, we will request you wait in your car until an opening is available. Priority is given to citizens with appointments.
Voter registrations can be completed online at https://www.kdor.ks.gov/apps/voterreg/default.aspx; Fish and game licenses are available online at http://kdwpt.state.ks.us/; to fill out a paper copy, call the Clerk's Office to schedule an appointment or for assistance. Email mphillips@atcoks.org or call 913-804-6030.
Other Atchison County Internal Changes due to COVID-19
• The Register of Deed’s Office is accepting appointments for in-person business transactions, call 913-804-6025. Walk-in traffic will be allowed with a maximum of two customers at a time. If we already have two customers, we will request you wait in your car until an opening is available. Priority is given to citizens with appointments.
If you have documents to be dropped off for processing please put documents in the drop box at the north entrance of the courthouse and call the office to notify them of the drop off.
Record searches may be completed online. Please call the office or visit the Atchison County Register of Deeds website at http://atchisoncountyks.org/4/Register-Of-Deeds for more information.
• County Attorney’s Office please call 913-804-6020 to make an appointment.
• The Appraiser’s Office is accepting appointments for in-person business transactions by calling 913-804-6010. Walk-in traffic will be allowed with a maximum of two customers at a time. If we already have two customers, we will request you wait in your car until an opening is available. Priority is given to citizens with appointments.
Appeal Hearings that are scheduled or to schedule one please contact County Appraiser Debbie Thompson, to make an appointment. Email Thompson at dthompson@atcoks.org or call 913-804-6017. For personal property questions, call Amanda Dishong at 913-804-6016.
•The Human Resources Office is accepting appointments for in-person transactions, call 913-804-6002. Walk-in traffic will be allowed with a maximum of one customer at a time. If we already have one customer, we will request you wait in your car until an opening is available. Priority is given to citizens with appointments.
• For Atchison County District Court please call 913-804-6060 for information first if there are questions or concerns before coming to the courthouse. Please use the north doors of the courthouse to enter for court hearings. Masks will be required.
• Probation: call prior to entering the courthouse: Holly Sutley -- 913-804-6076; or Melynda Harbour -- 913 913-804-6075.
Road & Bridge: 913-804-6120, walk-in traffic will be allowed with a maximum of two customers at a time. If we already have two customers, we will request you wait in your car until an opening is available.
Solid Waste: 913-804-6005, the transfer stations will continue operations as normal with a few exceptions. Walk-in traffic will be allowed with a maximum of one customer at a time. If we already have a customer, we will request you wait in your car until an opening is available. If there is a shortage of department staff, there is a chance that the Effingham location may be closed for a duration of time. We will post notification if the site closes.
The Emergency Management and EMS facilities at Atchison and Effingham will be closed to the public. For EMS billing questions please call or email Jessica Housh, EMS Office Manager, at jhoush@atcoks.org or by phone, 913-804-6150. For a medical emergency please call 9-1-1.
Atchison County Sheriff’s Office phone number is 913-804-6080.
• VIN Inspections are available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to make appointments. Please call ahead to make arrangements and/ or to make appointments for: Carry Conceal permits or fingerprints.
• Inmate Visitation o Inmates will get no more than three approved visitors. Those visitors may visit the inmate no more than once per week and accompanied by no more than one of the inmate’s minor children. Changes to the approved visitor list and additional children will be made on a case-by-case basis by jail administration. Visitors to the lobby must be temperature checked and logged by jail staff.
Community Corrections office number is 913-804-6110.
• If you are required to check in with your probation officer or need assistance please call the office to schedule an appointment and/or further instructions. If your call is not answered you need to leave your name and number. The Community Corrections probation officers contact numbers are: Shelly Nelson -- 913-804-6112; Cathy Crockett -- 913-804-6113; Michael White -- 913-804-6114; and Cynthia Watkins -- 913-804-6115.
Kansas Department of Corrections Parole contact numbers are: Candi Merrill, 785-991-0268, and Kim McManus -- 785-991-0294.
The Board of Atchison County Commissioners, elected officials and appointed officials will be continuing to assess the situation and will provide updates and make changes as necessary. We apologize for any inconvenience this will cause the citizens of Atchison County, however, the health and safety of our employees and citizens are our priorities. Thank you for your cooperation in this ongoing situation.
Atchison County Government would like to urge and encourage businesses and citizens to take active steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The health and safety of our community is our top priority. Take simple steps to prevent the spread of diseases by COVID-19 by: wear a mask; washing your hands; avoiding close contact with people who are sick; covering your coughs and sneezes; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; stay home when sick. Stay up to date with COVID-19 information by visiting: www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus.
