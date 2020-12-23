Atchison County Offices will be closed December 24-25th 2020, in observance of the Christmas Holidays.
The Atchison County Transfer Station will be open regular hours on Thursday December 24th, 2020. They will be closed Friday December 25th, 2020, & Saturday December 26th, 2020, in observance of the Christmas Holidays.
Atchison County Offices will be closed January 1, 2021 in observance of the New Year Holiday.
Atchison County Local Government would like to wish you a Merry Christmas & a Happy New Year.
