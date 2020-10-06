The Atchison County Health Department is reporting its fourth death related to COVID-19.
The Health Department issued the statement on Monday of this week, reporting the individual was in her 70s, but no other information was available.
"Please keep her loved ones in your thoughts during this very difficult time," according to the statement.
According to the weekly report issued Oct. 2 from the Health Department, Atchison County has seen 366 positive cases,6 current hospitalizations and 44 active cases.
The Health Department is advising local residents call a healthcare provider if experiencing any signs of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, chills, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, loss of smell or loss of taste, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.
