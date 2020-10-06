The Atchison County Health Department is reporting its fourth death related to COVID-19 and a "serious rise" in COVID-19 cases.
The Health Department issued the statement concerning the death on Monday of this week, reporting the individual was in her 70s, but no other information was available.
"Please keep her loved ones in your thoughts during this very difficult time," according to the statement.
On Wednesday, the Health Department issued an urgent public health release concerning potential COVID-19 exposure if a person visited Pete's Steakhouse in Atchison between the dates of Tuesday, Sept. 29 and Oct. 4.
According to the statement from the Health Department, current active outbreaks include Benedictine College, Bunge Corp, Maur Hill, Pete's Steakhouse and Heritage Tractor.
In addition, the Health Department issued a statement of concern of "a very serious rise in cases," as last Friday showed 366 positive cases and on Wednesday the number had risen to 400.
In addition to the additional cases, there are multiple test results pending. There are eight currently hospitalized and of those 400 total cases, 71 are active.
"COVID-19 is here and it's spreading at a rate that we have yet to see in this county," according to the Health Department. "Please help reduce the spread and use the tools that we have to help curb this. Wear a mask in public places, social distance, stay home if you are not feeling well, avoid touching your face and wash your hands often. We need to join together and fight virus as a team."
The Health Department is advising local residents call a healthcare provider if experiencing any signs of COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, chills, fatigue, muscle aches, headache, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, loss of smell or loss of taste, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.
