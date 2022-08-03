No matter where you live or move to there is history. To understand the area’s history, one should visit the local historical society, and library or watch videos of the area, for only then can you begin to truly appreciate the happenings of the present. Atchison county is fortunate to have a great resource in the Atchison County Historical Society which is located in the old Santa Fe Depot on south 10 Street.
The contents of the building have undergone a dramatic upgrading and if you haven’t been to ACHS in the past 6 months, well you haven’t seen the great changes.
The exhibits have undergone new construction and have been updated with new signage. All the work of the volunteers and staff. Steve Caplinger is the executive director but recently there has been a new edition with Sterling Falk, who graduated from Benedictine last year with a major in history, as the assistant director.
Caplinger shared a great story about Sterling coming to the ACHS and making notes about changes and then approached Caplinger wanting to show him he had skills. After listening for a while Caplinger pulled out his list of things he wanted to change and from there on it has been a match made in heaven.
Caplinger described the young graduate as “energetic, inexperienced” and told him “Here are the jobs, go for it.”
“He loves goals and when I would give him these boxes it was like a kid getting a Christmas present,” Caplinger said. “I was so happy to have the help, the volunteers were also happy, we are just a happy group.”
Falk said he’s always looking to help out and contribute.
“I feel like I have to be doing something all the time, if I get downtime, I just call Steve and ask him what he wants me to do next.”
The Globe recently did a story on Peggy Harden and will continue to highlight fellow volunteers, but it is the direction of Caplinger and Falk that shines the light on the path the group is taking.
The museum certainly shows the hard work of the group. New exhibits are being put on display but that is what the public sees. What the public is not seeing are the plans for the future.
“We have many, many things we want to do. For example, we want the displays to have QR codes so a visitor can use their phone at a display and get a verbal accounting of what the display is all about,” Caplinger said. “Another area is how to interact more with the community and schools, getting more people to sign up for membership to help support us financially, and most of all we need volunteers to help complete the tasks at hand.”
Falk talked about the large crowd the museum had during the Amelia Earhart Festival.
“I just couldn’t believe all of the people and not all of them were out-of-towners,” Falk said.
Caplinger and Falk are telling people to come in but if you can’t, go to the website to see some of the information and sign up to become a member. The museum is open Monday through Friday 9-5, Saturday 10-4, and Sunday 12-4.
If you have any items and want to donate them to the museum, please contact Caplinger or Falk, information is on the website.
