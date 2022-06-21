The 70th annual Atchison Community Fireworks will soon bring some shine to the upcoming Independence Day holiday.
The Atchison Lions Club members are hosting the annual event on Sunday, July 3 at Warnock Lake.
The Lions have started their annual campaign for the fireworks.
Lions expect to deliver a beautiful display for its milestone like all it at Warnock Lake.
Paul Kelley, of Power Sound DJ Service will provide music.
Because the July Fourth falls on Monday this year, the fireworks display will be a day earlier on Sunday, July 3.
Event co-organizer Lion Dave Hundley wrote in a letter that the Lions Club members are so proud of our community for their support of this event for the past 70 years.
This celebration is supported by the generosity of the Atchison Community and hosted by the Atchison Lions Club, Hundley wrote. In 2021 the organizers fell a little short of the goal and are hoping the community will be able to help for this year's event.
Lions President Barbara Higgins and Vice-president Helen Skidmore are serving as the current Atchison Lions Club leaders.
Hundley said checks can be made payable to: Atchison Lions Club. Mail or deliver contributions to: Hundley Insurance Services, 1401 Main Street, Atchison, Kansas 66002.
For more information contact Hundley Insurance Services by telephone at 913-367-2196, or by cell phone at 913-367-5748.
