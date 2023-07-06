About a half hour after sunset the 71st annual Atchison Lions Club Community Fireworks show blasted off on Monday, July 3 at Warnock Lake in celebration of Independence Day.
Lions Club members and event co-organizer, Bryce Hundley said like in the past years the event went well even though it was the night before the actual Fourth of July. He estimated the fireworks show was about 25 minutes like in recent years.
"We had a good crowd," Bryce Hundley said. "I was pleased."
Bryce Hundley said he heard positive remarks and that some people have thanked him for the scheduled fireworks display on the night before because they can spend the day off and relax with their families on the actual holiday instead of a late night of fireworks and then go to work the day after fireworks.
Like in past years donations from the community funded the show, and it is not too late to donate for this year's show and start seed money to keep the funding going for the future years due to a steady climb in prices. Donation checks can be made out to Atchison Lions Club and can be dropped off or mailed to the Hundley Insurance Services, 1401 Main St., Atchison, Kansas 66002.
The Atchison Lions Club members been involved in the traditional community event for three generations. Bryce Hundley, his father, Dave Hundley and grandfather the late Bob Hundley represent three generations of the Hundley family who have served as pyrotechnicians for the popular community event.
Dave and Bryce Hundley are both currently licensed pyrotechnicians. However, the younger Hundley has set of the fireworks for the past couple of years at Warnock.
