About a half hour after sunset the 71st annual Atchison Lions Club Community Fireworks show blasted off on Monday, July 3 at Warnock Lake in celebration of Independence Day.

Lions Club members and event co-organizer, Bryce Hundley said like in the past years the event went well even though it was the night before the actual Fourth of July.  He estimated the fireworks show was about 25 minutes like in recent years.   