Citizens of Atchison will be welcomed to Larry Wilcox Stadium on the Benedictine College campus for the annual Atchison Community Day on Saturday, Nov. 13. The event, which celebrates the partnership between the college and the community, corresponds to the final home football game of the regular season. The game between the Ravens and MNU is set to kick off at 1:00 p.m.
Atchison Community Day events will feature Jonathan Mize doing the coin toss prior to the game. He will use an official Blish-Mize 150th Anniversary Commemorative Coin and the sesquicentennial of the company will be celebrated.
Halftime will feature the St. Benedict Catholic School Marching Band, performing with the Raven Regiment Marching Band and the Raven Dance Squad. The Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce, the Main Street Board members, and City of Atchison staff and elected officials will also be celebrated at halftime with recognition of recent successes like the downtown revitalization project, the re-opening of Commercial Street, and the planned Amelia Earhart Airport expansion.
The community is invited to come out early to tailgate in the McDonald Parking Lot or on the Practice Football Field, both immediately adjacent to Wilcox Stadium. Game tickets are available at https://www.ravenathletics.com/tickets.
The City of Atchison and Benedictine College have a long, proud history together, with both the city and the original college being founded in 1858. The two entities have struggled through hard times, grown and prospered together. Today, both the city and the college are beacons of success, with the city adding new businesses, expanding the airport, and increasing in population and the college setting enrollment records and adding new programs and facilities.
Founded in 1858, Benedictine College is a Catholic, Benedictine, residential, liberal arts college located on the bluffs above the Missouri River in Atchison, Kansas. The school is proud to have been named as one of America’s Best Colleges by U.S. News & World Report, the best private college in Kansas by The Wall Street Journal, and one of the top Catholic colleges in the nation by First Things magazine and the Newman Guide. It prides itself on outstanding academics, extraordinary faith life, strong athletic programs, and an exceptional sense of community and belonging. It has a mission to educate men and women within a community of faith and scholarship.
Atchison is unique in Kansas for the historic charm of its riverside setting, boutique shops, quaint restaurants, cafes, historic homes, and stately buildings. Incorporated in 1858, Atchison is known for its vistas of the Missouri River bend and tree-lined brick streets. With a population over 11,000, Atchison is a community rooted in history and tradition, making strong strides into the future with an established manufacturing sector, homegrown financial institutions, and state-of-the-art medical resources. As the birthplace of Amelia Earhart, the world’s most famous aviatrix, Atchison is a community that inspires, charms, and embraces all who call it their home or destination.
