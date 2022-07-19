Vice Mayor Lisa Moody called the Atchison city commission to order on Monday. Mayor Abby Bartlett was present via telephone.
First on the agenda Amy Finch, city manager, asked that minutes from the past city commission meeting be approved, special meeting minutes approved, to reinstate the Community Development Office Manager position (not a new but vacant position), Civil Rights Fair Housing Policy approved.
Also on the agenda was the demolition public hearing for the demolition of 936 S. 7th Street. Curtis Wheeler presented the case and then talked about the son of Ricky Stillman wanting to save the structure. The commission gave him until November 1 to bring the building into compliance or the demolition order will be carried out. It was also ordered that the building be secured.
Justin Pregont, Pomeroy Development, gave a report on the American Rescue Plan Act Funds (Economic Development Program Appropriation Request). Pregont gave a background concerning the fund which became law in March of 2021 and Atchison received $1.6 million in funds. In September of 2021 an ad-hoc ARPA Funds Committee was convened with the strategy that the city would engage the public on how to use the funds. A final rule from the U.S. Department of Treasury allows the city to utilize its entire allotment of funds for general government services. However, the city cannot use the money to pay debt, or to lower the mill levy, but can use it for just about any other general government expense.
In 2020, the city developed a strategic plan that included city and community-wide feedback throughout the process. That plan identified and developed five focus areas upon which the plan was structured. The focus areas are: quality of life, housing and neighborhoods, economy, downtown and infrastructure and transportation.
The committee recommends that the city utilize those same five focus areas as structure for utilizing ARPA funds, with special consideration for projects that address at least two of those focus areas simultaneously.
The committee recommends that the city make most of the existing funds (2/3, or $1.1 million eligible for public application through grants and /or forgivable loan financing. That would leave the remainder $500,000 for internal city projects, such as matching funds for city application to state and federal programs.
It is also recommended that the $1.1 million be broken down into $700,000 into economic development-related, business creation/retention programming; $200,000 in housing improvement programming; $150,000 in non-profit programming and $50,000 in funding for downtown façade grant program.
The $50,000 for the downtown façade grant program was appropriated by the city commission on May 10, 2022.
Staff is requesting appropriation on the $700,000 planned to fund the ARPA Economic Development Program. The application document can be reviewed on the city’s website. The commission was an unanimous vote yes.
Mike Wilson, Atchison Police Chief, recommended that the commission approve and expenditure of $86,832 to TS Conrad Technology Solutions for the costs associated with the migration of the APD data from the Joint Communications Center server to a new APD server. After several questions from the commissioners the vote was to acquire the technology.
Justin Pregont, Pomeroy Development, spoke to the commission on the Community Development Block Program. In September of 2021, the Atchison City Commission adopted a resolution authorizing an application to the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program in the Community Facilities category for the AMS West Sidewalks Phase ll Project.
The city was notified earlier this year that the AMS West Sidewalks Phase ll Project was awarded $370,000 in CDBG funds. The City’s grant administrator, South Central Kansas Economic Development District (SKEDD) has informed the city of a need to update the city’s CDBG Civil Rights and Fair Housing Policy as well as the city’s CDBG Code of Conduct Policy. Updating both policies is required to proceed with receiving the awarded grant funds and building the project. The commission voted to update the required documents.
Amy Finch, City Manager, the city adopted Resolution No. 3316 – RNR Statement of Intent to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate for submission to the County Clerk. The template for the resolution was drafted by the League of Kansas Municipalities.
There are many board openings and if interested notify the City Clerk no later than July 27 to be considered.
The meeting closed with each commissioner giving high praise to all of the city staff for their part in a successful Amelia Earhart Festival.
