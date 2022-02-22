It is budget time again for the city of Atchison. The staff will shortly begin the task of planning out the 2023 financials.
Revenue Estimates: March
Goal Prioritization Budget Workshop: Monday, April 18
Department CIP/ERP Request Deadline: Friday, May 27
CIP/ERP Budget Workshop: Monday, June 20
Department Operations Budget Deadline: Friday, June 24
Operations Budget Workshop: Monday, July 11
Revenue Neutral Rate and Date, Time, Place of Hearing to County: Friday, July 15
City Manager’s Recommended Budget: Monday, Aug. 15
Public Budget Hearing, Budget to Exceed RNR Hearing, and Final Adoption of Budget: Tuesday, Sept 6
Budget due to County Clerk: Sept. 20
