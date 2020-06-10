With Atchison County moving to Phase Three of the COVID-19 reopening plan, some city key facilities are open once again.
City Hall and the city shop reopened to resident and visitor traffic on Wednesday, after initially closing on March 18, along with many other public facilities to minimize the spread of the virus.
City playgrounds were opened on May 29, with splash pads following on June 5. City Hall and the shop were opened by appointment only on May 22.
With the re-opening of City Hall, staff asks that visitors please wear masks and maintain social distancing standards within the building. A temperature screen using a touchless thermometer will be required upon entry, along with a log of name, phone number and address. The city will also have hand sanitizer available for use while in City Hall.
If you have any questions, please call Joe Warren, Director of Administrative Services, at (913) 367-5500, or joew@cityofatchison.com.
