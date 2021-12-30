The Atchison City Commission members plan to gather for a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5 in the City Commission Room located on the second floor in Atchison City Hall.
After commissioners call meeting to order, they expect to excuse themselves and recess into executive session to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel and state the time the public meeting will resume. The purpose of the executive session is to consult with the Atchison City Attorney about conducting interviews concerning the vacant city manager position.
After the public session resumes, commissioners expect to adjourn the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.