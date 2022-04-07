At Monday’s commission meeting, a Brewery Development Agreement was proposed by Justin Pregont, Interim City Manager, to the City Commissioners.
“A flagship Atchison brewery has been a wish list project in recent years for both the Economic Development Advisory Group (EDAG) and the Atchison Area Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC)," Pregont said.
Pregont said public engagement efforts have overwhelmingly demonstrated the desire for a local brewery project.
City staff has been working with representatives of Berger Real Estate, LLC on a potential project that would convert the old railroad freight house building located at 118 S. 2nd Street (which Berger Real Estate, LLC owns) to be completed by July 1, 2024.
The city wants to incentivize real estate investment and redevelopment of historic buildings in the downtown district, advance economic activity (sales tax receipts, employment, visitor traffic, etc.), and improve the quality of life and entertainment options for local residents.
The city has agreed to sponsor an Industrial Revenue Bond (IRB) to achieve a sales tax exemption on construction materials and labor and a Community Improvement District (CID) allowing the project to charge an additional 2% in sales tax to future customers with the proceeds being used to reimburse the developer for extraordinary development expenses over time.
The City Attorney has reviewed the attached development agreement. But for this project to proceed, the city will need to amend the current zoning regulations to allow for brewing operations to be allowed in the B-4 (General Business) category. The city’s Planning Commission is slated to consider action on this item at their regular May meeting.
The city’s 2020 Strategic Plan identifies five areas of focus: Quality of Life, Housing & Neighborhoods, Economy, Downtown, and Infrastructure & Transportation.
“The brewery certainly fits into the areas of the plan,” Pregont said.
The developer will prepare architectural drawings as required by City to receive a building permit. Also, the developer has agreed to spend at least $825,000 on developing the Riverfront Brewery project. The City agrees to authorize an Industrial Revenue Bond (IRB) for the Developer to receive a sales tax exemption on construction materials and labor for the benefit of the project.
Any expenses incurred to facilitate the Industrial Revenue Bond issue will be incurred by the developer. Also, the city agrees to authorize a Community Improvement District (CID) allowing the developer and/or their designee to charge an additional 2% in sales tax to future customers of the Brewery project that will be utilized to reimburse the developer for extraordinary project development expenses. Any expenses incurred to facilitate the Community Improvement District issue will be incurred by the developer.
The City also agreed to pay directly for the water service connection, fire sprinkler service connection, and water meter installations that occur in the public right of way from the City’s Water Fund at a cost not to exceed $20,000. Furthermore, the city agreed to pay directly for the wastewater utility tap and excavation/ surface restoration that occurs in the public right of way from the city’s Wastewater Fund at a cost not to exceed $35,000.
Another part of the agreement was to collaborate with the Developer and future operators of the Brewery to consider additional gap financing with E-Community Program funds and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
The Developer further agreed to provide proof of funds necessary to complete the construction of the project, which will include but is not necessarily limited to a loan commitment letter from a reputable lending institution. The Developer further agreed to reimburse the City for 100% of the expenses incurred in the construction of items #5 and #6 above should the project fail to receive a certificate of occupancy by July 1, 2024.
The city will not be responsible for coordinating and supervising the construction project. The project contract will be managed by Berger Real Estate, LLC.
