Julie Sellers, author, was raised in the FlintHillsof Kansas near the small town of Florence.Her life has been full and she has lived and traveled to several states and countries. Finally settling down, Julie has made Atchison her home.
Sellersis an Associate Professor of Spanish at Benedictine College, which is located in Atchison.She is the Chair of the Department of World Languages and Cultures.
It has been a life-long dream of Julie’s to write. She remembers making up stories from a very young age and writingpoems as a child. She received positive feedback from her teachers in school and later from herprofessors at K-State.
In 1996-1997Sellerswas a Rotary Ambassadorial Scholar in Spain. She recalls the interview portion of that competition, “the competition part for interviews was held right here in Atchison.” She met with Rotary Clubs allover Spain to talk about Kansas, it was an unforgettable experience.
Sellers was the Kansas Authors Club 2020 Prose Writer of the Year and the Overall Poetry (2022) and Prose(2017-2019) winner of the Kansas Voices Writing Contest sponsored by the Winfield Arts and Humanities Council. She is the author of Kindred Verse: Poems Inspired by Anne of Green Gables (Blue Cedar Press 2021).
Meadowlark Press announced the publication of Ann of Sunflower Lane by Sellers. The new novel is a tribute to the KansasFlint Hills, booklovers and reading, Anne of Green Gables by L.M. Montgomery.
Sellers explains that the novel is not an adaption of Montgomery’s classic novel, but a story of the way books and reading impact readers. “The title character, AnnAlwyn, is an avid reader, and when she comes to live with thegrandparentsshe never knew at Sunflower Lane farm, she discovers a kindred spirit in an old edition of Anne of Green Gables. Her reading of that and other texts frames her experiences as she integrates herself into life on the farm and in the small-town community of Storey, Kansas.
