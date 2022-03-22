The history of art in the Atchison community cannot be explained without realizing the contributions of the Atchison Art Association. The Atchison Art Association was established in 1966 and has left a footprint on the community in many ways. The founders of the association wanted a better understanding and appreciation of art in Atchison.
Throughout the years the association met but it wasn’t until 1970 when the association partnered with the Muchnic Foundation to exhibit art, both local and regional people began to notice the art treasures of Atchison.
Jennifer Tufte, Muchnic Gallery Director, is responsible for the local exhibits and tours of the Muchnic. The Muchnic family has supported the Atchison Art Association since its inception. Currently, Nan Muchnic is a board member.
“It is wonderful to have a member of the Muchnic family take such an interest in the arts for Atchison,” Executive Director of the Atchison Art Association Deborah Geiger said.
Membership was a problem with only 20 members until 2012 when Geiger joined the Association as Executive Director.
She said that she wanted the members to bring new ideas forward and with a new board, the association saw a rebirth.
“Excitement is infectious,” Geiger emphasized. “We saw a natural shift in the board and they gave more time and enjoyed doing more projects. We have people on our board that has been with the association for 30 plus years and they feel refreshed."
Geiger said the association eventually figured out they needed to have an identity the community as a whole could recognize.
“Part of the rebirth had to do when we shifted our focus on how to meet people on their terms instead of waiting for them to come to us at the Muchnic,” Geiger explained. "how do we serve and make a life for the community better through art, we realized we needed to establish identity."
The association also realized that it needed to educate the community on its mission. The association adopted the following statement,
“Through education, outreach, and exhibition, our mission is to provide access to the arts and avenues for artistic expression in the Atchison community and throughout the region.”
Geiger said even though the association has had an impact on the community she struggled with the need to create a legacy for the association with one nagging question being, “How do we stand on our own two feet?”
With no answer on-site, she got a phone call from an attorney who represented a previous member who wanted to leave an endowment to the association.
The lawyer would not tell her the size of the endowment but informed her that she would be in charge of how the money was going to be spent. The lawyer stressed that whatever was chosen would have to honor and align with the values of Darrell D. Schmitt.
Geiger was both amazed and somewhat apprehensive but wanted the challenge. The Atchison Art and Cultural Center was born out of that challenge. Geiger enlisted Christy Harris as the Director for the center.
The search for a place was not an easy task, but the property just north of Maria Mexican restaurant was purchased and demolition of the interior began. The undertaking has been a daunting task full of setbacks, but the end of the construction is near.
On June 2, 2022, is the soft opening and will be in honor of Darrell D. Schmitt with an exhibition called Dinner with Darrell. More information will be coming soon on the opening.
For more information, please go to the Atchison Art Association website.
