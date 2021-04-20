As predicted the Mo-Kan area received a fluffy blanket of snow amid temperatures below the freezing mark.
The snowfall measured from a few to several inches of snowy precipitation. The snow began to accumulate throughout the night and continued through mid-morning Tuesday, April 20. There were periods in the afternoon when the sun brightly shone. The predicted high was 45 degrees, and the forecast low around 30 degrees. A freeze warning was in effect Tuesday night throughout early Wednesday morning, with a high expected high to be 49 degrees and a nighttime low to bottom out at 28 degrees, according to forecast.weather.gov. Perhaps some chances for rain later in the week with a projected climb in temperatures and lows to be above freezing.
