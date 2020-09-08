In response to the COVID‐19 pandemic, and back in early April, the Atchison Area Community Foundation (AACF) created the 2020 COVID‐19 Recovery Fund. This fund was initiated with a $25,000 matching grant from the Courtney S.Turner Charitable Trust, and within just one month, more than $148,000 in donations were received from dozens of local businesses and individuals throughout the Atchison area.
The 2020 COVID‐19 Recovery Fund received applications from over 20 local non‐profits in their relief and recovery efforts. Funds have supported things such as emergency food distribution, shelter and long‐term housing, emotional and spiritual care, rental and utility assistance, childcare and mentorship programming, healthcare, and much more.
St. Benedict Catholic School was just awarded $1,200 from the AACF COVID-19 Recovery Fund, to acquire six hand sanitizing stations, for their children, faculty, staff, and visitors.
“We have so many deserving non‐profits in the Atchison community,” said President Jonathan Mize, Chairman of the Atchison Area Community Foundation. “All of these organizations are doing the heavy lifting and we’re pleased to play a small part in helping them get through this difficult time, and especially when children are returning to school.”
In 2019 AACF was established to enrich the lives of the people in our community through philanthropy. We are a source of funding for local nonprofits and public entities. We are committed to building philanthropy and connecting people who care with causes that matter.
