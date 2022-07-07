$105,000 in matching grant funds is being offered to fund holders of the Atchison Area Community Foundation (AACF) at the second annual “All Aboard Atchison” Match Day Event to be held on Friday, August 19th at the Atchison Event Center from 4 to 6 pm. The happy hour event will have appetizers with a cash bar and is open to the entire Atchison community. Bring your checkbook and your generosity as we support and celebrate the dozens of local causes and non-profits that are part of the Atchison Area Community Foundation.
The $105,000 in matching grant funds, nearly double what was available at last year’s event, are available to provide a 50% match for funds raised by participating fundholders. A $500 contribution to your favorite charity will be supplemented with $250 grant from AACF for a net contribution of $750. Matching funds are first come, first serve, and max out at $4,000 in match provided per organization. For example, Jane Doe makes a $1,000 donation to the United Way, $1,000 will go to the United Way AACF fund and the United Way will also receive a $500 match from AACF. If Jane Doe makes a $15,000 donation to the United Way, the matching grant from AACF will be $4,000, which is the max award.
Last year the first ever All Aboard Match Day event raised over $330,000 for 29 fund holders of the Atchison Area Community Foundation with even more participation from fundholders expected this year. This year’s major sponsors of the All Aboard Atchison Match Day are the Courtney S. Turner Charitable Trust, Exchange Bank Foundation, Union State Bank (Bank of Atchison), Blish-Mize Co., Berger Company, Pratt Family Charitable Foundation, MGP Ingredients, Karen "Cray" Seaberg, and Thrivent Financial (Pat & Jennifer Maxwell). More information can be found on the event website, www.allaboardatchison.com .
