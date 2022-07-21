$105,000 in matching grant funds is being offered to fund holders of the Atchison Area Community Foundation (AACF) at the second annual “All Aboard Atchison” Match Day Event to be held on Friday, August 19th at the Atchison Event Center from 4 to 6 pm. The happy hour event will have appetizers with a cash bar and is open to the entire Atchison community. Bring your checkbook and your generosity as we support and celebrate the dozens of local causes and non-profits that are part of the Atchison Area Community Foundation.
The $105,000 in matching grant funds, nearly double what was available at last year’s event, are available to provide a 50% match for funds raised by participating fund holders. A $500 contribution to your favorite charity will be supplemented with $250 grant from AACF for a net contribution of $750. Matching funds are first come, first serve, and max out at $4,000 in match provided per organization.
The participating fund holders are:
· The Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum
· The Amelia Earhart Festival Endowment
· The Atchison Amelia Earhart Foundation
· The Atchison Area Community Foundation General Fund
· The Atchison Area Economic Development Corporation
· The Atchison Area United Way
· The Atchison Art Association
· The Atchison Child Care Association
· The Atchison Community Health Clinic
· The Atchison County Community Schools Education Foundation
· The Atchison County Extension Educational Programs Fund
· The Atchison County Food Pantry
· The Atchison County Historical Society
· The Atchison Public Library
· The Atchison Public Library Building Improvement Fund
· The Atchison Rotary Foundation Fund
· The Atchison United Methodist Church – Good News Fund
· The Boys & Girls Club of Atchison Fund
· The Delbert “Dub” Ehret Scholarship Fund
· The First Judicial District CASA Association
· The First Presbyterian Church of Atchison
· The Highland Community College Foundation
· HOPE Family Therapy, Inc.
· Live Well Live Atchison, Inc.
· The Mary Lea Johanning Scholarship Foundation
· Riverbend Habitat for Humanity
· The Salvation Army Red Shield Center
· The Skate High with Hope Joshua Kinsman Foundation
· Sleep in Heavenly Peace (Benedictine College Chapter)
· Theatre Atchison / Fox Theatre
· The Valley Hope Foundation – Atchison Facility Improvements Fund
Last year the first ever All Aboard Match Day event raised over $330,000 for 29 fund holders of the Atchison Area Community Foundation. This year’s major sponsors of the All Aboard Atchison Match Day are the Courtney S. Turner Charitable Trust, the Exchange Bank Foundation, Union State Bank (Bank of Atchison), Blish-Mize Co., Berger Company, the Pratt Family Charitable Foundation, MGP Ingredients, Karen (Cray) Seaberg, and Thrivent Financial (Pat & Jennifer Maxwell).
In 2019 the Atchison Area Community Foundation was established to enrich the lives of the people in our community through philanthropy. We are a source of funding for local nonprofits and public entities. We are committed to building philanthropy and connecting people who care with causes that matter. AACF is an associate of the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation.
