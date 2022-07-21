AACF

$105,000 in matching grant funds is being offered to fund holders of the Atchison Area Community Foundation (AACF) at the second annual “All Aboard Atchison” Match Day Event to be held on Friday, August 19th at the Atchison Event Center from 4 to 6 pm. The happy hour event will have appetizers with a cash bar and is open to the entire Atchison community. Bring your checkbook and your generosity as we support and celebrate the dozens of local causes and non-profits that are part of the Atchison Area Community Foundation.

 The $105,000 in matching grant funds, nearly double what was available at last year’s event, are available to provide a 50% match for funds raised by participating fund holders. A $500 contribution to your favorite charity will be supplemented with $250 grant from AACF for a net contribution of $750. Matching funds are first come, first serve, and max out at $4,000 in match provided per organization.

