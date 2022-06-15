Just how a truck reported missing from its last parking spot early in the week in Atchison was found several hours later in a St. Joseph, Missouri neighborhood is the focus of a joint investigation across the state line.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reported the an ongoing investigation continued Wednesday involving Atchison Police Department and St. Joseph Police authorities, according to the Wednesday, June 15 blotter.
The investigation centers on the theft of a 2003 Ford pickup truck a 33-year-old victim reported was stolen sometime between the hours of 8 p.m. Monday, June13 and 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 14 from the 1100 block of Mound Street.
APD was notified by the St. Joseph police that the stolen vehicle was recovered about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Frederick Avenue in St. Joe.
Wilson said there are no known connections to other vehicle thefts.
Anyone with information about the stolen truck or suspicious activity in the neighborhood can report it to police at APD in Atchison City Hall or call Atchison County Communications Center at 913-367-4323 anytime day or night.
According to the Monday, June 13 blotter report, APD authorities recovered a 2005 Buell Lightning motorcycle on Friday, June 10 in the 300 block of South Seventh Street that had been reported stolen May 10 to the St. Joseph Police authorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.