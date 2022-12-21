The proposed contract is for the 2023 Asphalt Mill and Overlay project with a scope of work that was reviewed by the commission earlier this year.
The scope of work was developed by city staff based on a number offactors includingperceived usage, location, relation to previous and /or future street improvements, pavement conditions, and relation to previous and/or future infrastructure improvementssuchas water main replacements and stormwater projects.
"Typically, these projects are bid closer to the asphalt season, primarily due to fluctuations in price of oil; however,staff decided there was greater benefit in securing a contract sooner in hopes of ensuring timely execution bycontractor," said Clinton McNeMee, Public Works and Utilities Director.
Every three years the city issues general obligation bonds to fund these projects, backed by the ability of the city to utilize tax revenues to pay the debt. The debt for these types of projects is spread out over ten years, which means that in any given year, the city is paying on3 or 4 of these projects.
This project is included in the 2023 Capital Improvement Plan at $1.25M. Bids were received and the city decided to go with Little Joe’s Asphalt, Inc.in theamount of $1,045,343.60 with an additional change orderauthority of$25,000.
