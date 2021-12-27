The Beautiful Benches Public Art Program continues expanding aesthetics to rest one’s mind and weary bones from the center of downtown to one of the area parks.
Just days before Christmas Atchison Art Association members placed three benches at the Skate Park at Reisner Park.
Ellie Folsom and Ree Greenwood are credited for the artwork. A blue bench was done in tribute to the late Joshua Kinsman and will soon have a Skate High With Hope plaque attached onto it.
The benches will not only offer skateboarders and non-motorized scooters and roller-skaters a place to rest, but a place for spectators to comfortably watch the activities. Kinsman envisioned a public skate park for the Atchison Community months before his death. Kinsman, an avid skateboarder, unexpectedly passed away Jan. 27, 2018, at the age of 17.
The first-phase of the Reisner Park Skatepark Project in cooperation with the Skate High with Hope Joshua Kinsman Foundation was dedicated in mid-October, 2021. Although the plan was in the making for a few years, the physical construction started about four months prior to the dedication.
Project Manager Angie Cairo, Beautiful Bench project, explained the benches at the skate park are part of an Atchison Art Association’s continuous project to add functional art to parks and main streets in communities throughout Atchison County. Cairo is on the lookout for any groups or businesses interested in a bench. Email Cairo at K59airportsmall.com or atchisonart@gmail.com or call her at 913-367-4278 and leave a message.
A bench sponsored by United Atchison is set for placement in the 300 block of Commercial Street near the Atchison Family YMCA and Cray Community Center; the first bench, “Pixelated Picasso” was the Art Association’s prototype sponsored by Morrill and Janes Bank, is located in the 700 block of Commercial Street and across the street is a bench sponsored by Ronda Crossland, of the Artist’s Box; and “Pride” a concept from the Gay Straight Alliance of Atchison High School is located at the corner of Eighth and Commercial Streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.