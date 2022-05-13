GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA – Eliza Hansen, of Atchison, and Jenna Larson, Everest, where among the more than 600 students who graduated May 6 from Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina.
Hansen graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor’s of science degree in communications disorders.
Jenna Larson graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor’s of science degree in elementary education.
BJU also announced Atchison area students named to the President List for high academic achievement for the spring 2022 semester. To qualify for the President’s list the students are required to earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average.
Named to the list were the graduating senior class members, Hansen and Jenna Larson. Rebekah Larson, Everest, Rebekah Larson a freshman class member pursuing a criminal justice major, also earned the President’s list distinction.
Located in Greenville, South Carolina, BJU provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.
BJU offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs in religion, education, fine arts and communication, arts and science, health professions, and business.
BJU has over 3,000 students from nearly every state and more than 40 countries. We are committed to the truth of Scripture and to pursuing excellence in all we do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.