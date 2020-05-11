Despite some discussions and pandemic concerns a long time area salute to veterans will go on without interruption this year.
The Fleming-Jackson-Seever American Legion Post 6 and Lt. Jared Fox Jackson VFW Post 1175 members will honor their comrades as in years past on Memorial Day at 11 cemeteries in the area.
VFW Post Commander Les Smith said committee members discussed the matter throughout their recent meetings before they came to the consensus that the 21-gun salute firing squad members already observe a required safe distance apart from one another at the cemeteries. For any members of the public present there will more than likely be room for them to watch from a safe social distance apart from one another.
The members of both Atchison military veterans’ organizations will begin their traditional Memorial Day services for area U.S. military veterans commencing at 9 a.m. on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25.
VFW and Legion members encourage persons who would like to attend services at any of the locations arrive about 20 minutes beforehand. Squad members also ask that the public be patient as they await the veteran’s arrival because the respective travel times are approximate between the cemetery destinations or from their vehicles.
Each tribute includes a flag presentation, a 21-gun salute and a bugler will play taps at each stop.
The schedule is as follows for each service organization:
The VFW presentation schedule is:
*8:50 a.m. at Oak Hill; 9:15 a.m. at Mt. Vernon; 9:40 a.m. at St. Patrick; 10:10 a.m. at Sumner; and at 10:45 a.m. at Sugar Creek in Missouri.
The American Legion will present at the following times and locations:
*9 a.m. at Lancaster; 9:35 a.m. at Effingham Evergreen; 9:55 a.m. at St. Ann’s in Effingham; 10:35 a.m. at Sunset Memory Garden; and at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
The VFW and American Legion veterans expect to join their forces at 11:30 a.m. at Veterans Park located at Atchison Riverfront. There the VFW will perform the last presentation near the USS Arizona Memorial.
