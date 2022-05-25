VALLEY FALLS -- A group of several students from our northeast corner of Kansas have garnered statewide recognition and are currently earning their way to San Diego, California in hopes they will bring home the bragging rights from a national competition.
Seven students representing the Family Career and Community Leaders of America Chapters at the Valley Falls High School and Middle School have qualified in April to attend Make it Count-National Leadership Conference.
FCCLA Sponsor Margo Ellerman, USD 338 Valley Falls Public Schools, said the total cost to attend the conference is $7,200. The USD 338 Board of Education members approved a contribution of $1,000 toward the endeavor. The students are seeking opportunities to cover the remaining $6,200 in expenses for their trip. The group plans are to be travel bound Sunday, Wednesday, June 29 to Sunday, July 3 for the national conference in San Diego.
“They are willing to work for donation or give presentations,” Ellerman said of the ongoing fundraiser.
Wherever the parents take the students and supervise, the competitors can take on some duties or chores like window washing for the free will donations, Ellerman said.
To qualify for the nationals, the students participated along with 400 students in Student Taking Action with Recognition competitive events at the state conference in Wichita.
As a VHS Senior, Thiana Brown, qualified in Fashion Construction and with the prom dress she fashioned.
State Qualifiers as eighth-graders, Brooklyn Schmelzle and Jayden Senn are eligible to compete at the national competition with their Professional Presentation about Vaping.
Three budding eighth-grade chefs, Ashly Tavis, Abby GrandPre and Faith Hefty created their own unique seasoning blend and cooked up an E-Z Cheez mini pizza meal at the conference that allows them to whip up their special dish at the national competition.
Ellerman said for more details about the competition, or to contribute to the cause or make a donation, mail it to Valley Falls High School, Attention: Brenda Lloyd, 700 Oak Street, Valley Falls, Kansas 66088.
