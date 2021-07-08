LAWRENCE – Annika Wallace, Atchison, is a recipient of the Alexis and Craig Stevens Performing Arts Scholarship the University Of Kansas Department of Theatre & Dance recently announced.
Elijah Olson, Hiawatha, was awarded a Department of Theatre & Dance Scholarship.
Wallace and Olson are among the 65 students recently recognized and publicly announced via press release Tuesday, July 6. The year-end awards and scholarships totaled more than $175,000 in financial support for the named recipient.
"We’ve always considered ourselves fortunate to have the kind of donor support that allows us to recognize so many outstanding students,” said Henry Bial, professor and department chair. “This year, with all that we’ve been through, we appreciate that generosity even more. These scholarships and awards are real difference-makers in terms of students’ ability to graduate and pursue their dreams. The department has more than three dozen named scholarships and awards, which preserve our donors’ legacies."
