TOPEKA – Washburn University is pleased to announce its President's List honorees for the fall 2021 semester. To qualify for the President's List, a student must complete at least 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 4.0.
Almost 750 students qualified for the President's List. Washburn University is proud of these students and their commitment to excellence.
Six of these students are from the North East Kansas: Daija Coleman, of Atchison; Jaycee Ernzen, Cummings; Samantha Hughes, Effingham; Isabella Miner, Troy; and Rose Wendling, Nortonville.
Washburn Universtity also announced its fall Dean's List honorees. Of the more than 850 who qualified for enrolled in 12 hours of graced credits and earning a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99 are 14 area students.
The Dean's List honorees from the area are:
> Atchison -- Alexis Colclasure, Emily Crossland, Kaitlyn Hampton, Mya Lacey and Samuel Underwood.
> Effingham --Sara Johnson and Graci Postma.
> Lancaster -- Ashton Schrader.
> Muscotah -- Timothy Speer.
> Horton -- Cole Bottom and Kynnedi Knudson.
> Denton -- Charles Holzhey.
> Winchester -- Halle Davis and Abby Davis.
