IRVING, TEXAS – The University of Dallas, located in Irving, Texas, is a Catholic university recognized for its academic excellence, and schools officials have recently announced the names of students with Atchison County area ties who’ve earned honors for the 2020 spring semester.
Grace Peitsch, of Atchison, Anna Jirak, Cummings and Blaise Schneider, Mound City, are among about 600 undergraduate students named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List for earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Catherine Kerr, Atchison, is one of about 250 undergraduate students named to the spring semester 2020 Honor Roll for earning a spring semester grade point average from 3.0 to 3.49. Kerr’s major was undeclared at the time of her achievement.
