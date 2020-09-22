The two positive cases reported active the previous week at USD 409 Atchison Public Schools have since been released from their respective quarantines said Superintendent Renee Scott.
This means there are no positive cases for either students or staff on the report released Tuesday, Sept. 22. However, there are some persons who are in a state of quarantine as specified by the Atchison County Health Department’s contact tracing. These are one Atchison Middle School and two Atchison High School staff members. Students in quarantine due to contact include one from Atchison Elementary School, four AMS students and one AHS student. Students started classes on Sept. 9 with protocols in place concerning COVID and illness screenings, hand hygiene and sanitizing practices along with face masks and social distancing.
Atchison County Community School officials have not yet discussed whether or not to release a weekly report about the positive cases or quarantines, said USD 377 Superintendent Andrew Gaddis. At this time the margin has been very narrow. One student recently tested positive and is in a modified isolation. One staff member has tested positive, but has since been released from isolation and early on during the start of school one student was isolated due to contact tracing before testing positive, but has been released from quarantine. Tigers were in their classrooms Aug. 20 to start their 2020-21 schoolyear with protocols implemented in accordance with CDC, state and county COVID-19 recommendations and guidelines like.
Parents have been notified about potential contact exposures and the health department staff members are monitoring. There have been some staff members quarantined and released without positive test results to this point, Gaddis said.
At Benedictine College, the number of active positive cases has been reduced to two, which reflects 0.08 percent of the total 2,489 population on the campus according to the information as of Tuesday, Sept. 22 posted online at Benedictine.edu/coronavirus/index.
To date there are no numbers to share about positive cases at St. Benedict Catholic Schools, Principal Helen Schwinn reported. There were two students who recently returned from quarantine due to close contact with a COVID relative. Otherwise, no COVID cases said Schwinn.
SBCS started school as scheduled on Aug. 19 with all pupils and students in prekindergarten through eighth-grade in the same building. The classes are contained as respective cohorts with the exception of eighth-grade. Due to the large number of 29 students enrolled, eighth-graders were divided into two separate groups, Schwinn explained. The middle school classes have a homeroom and the teachers are rotating to each group for classroom instruction. There are no lockers in use and because the teachers rotate there aren’t passing periods for students to change classrooms. The vocal music teacher goes to the classroom.
Students go outside for physical education classes as much as possible, but classes with fewer student numbers are allowed to actively participate in the gymnasium. Instead of five lunch periods, the number has been reduced to three along with a 5-minute reduction time for eating, Schwinn said. The first lunch period starts 10 minutes earlier than in previous years, but extends an additional hour to accommodate middle school students. Thirty-five students are accommodated in the lunch room at one time seated a 6-foot social distance apart. The arrangement only allows for three students to sit along one side of a 16-foot table.
At Trinity Lutheran School the protocols have been implemented that are in use at USD 409, Trinity Principal Steve Hobus said. The pupils and students are participating in sports and activities that they can safely social distance apart from one another.
“It is really good to see students in school and in classrooms learning,”Hobus said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.